The CBF statement against Alves and Robinho: It is shameful and disastrous

Ednaldo Rodriguesthe president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has released a statement about the rape convictions of Dani Alves and Robinhopointing out both cases as one of the most disastrous chapters of Brazilian footballand showing support for the victims.

Through a note issued by the CBF from London on the occasion of the friendly they are playing this Saturday against England, they have condemned these acts: It is shameful that a player feels comfortable committing this type of perversitybelieving that what he achieved through sport will somehow protect him from any punishment.

In addition, they call on all those who have been victims of abuse to report it to the authorities: The two cases, which involve players who were stars of the Brazilian national team, one of the greatest cultural icons, cannot end the conviction of the two culprits. It is essential that the brave attitude of the victims inspire more and more women not to remain silent in the face of such atrocities..

The CBF, all its leaders and the technical commission of the Brazilian team, stand in solidarity with the victims of the two brutal crimes committed by the former players, it was added in the statement, in which Rodrigues emphasizes that machismo prevails in football, and men need to be on the front line to combat not only sexual violence, but all types of violence..

The sentences of both footballers

Dani Alves was sentenced in the first instance to four and a half years in prison for a crime of sexual assaultfor having raped a 23-year-old girl in the bathroom of the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on December 30, 2022. A case for which the former soccer player has remained in the Brians 2 prison, from which will be released after the order of the Barcelona Court to give him provisional freedom for a bail of one million euros.

For its part, Robinho entered prison this Thursday in Brazil to now begin to serve a nine-year prison sentence for participating in the gang rape of a young Albanian woman in a nightclub in Milan in 2013. He was convicted by the Italian Justice, and it was this Wednesday when the Superior Court of Justice of Brazil approved the sentence to carry it out in his country.

