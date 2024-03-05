Kate Middleton’s attendance at the traditional Trooping the Color confirmed

MIAMI.- The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton participate in the traditional military act Trooping the Color, which will take place on June 8. This will become the first event that Prince William’s wife attends after her abdominal surgery.

He Trooping the Color It is an event that commemorates the birth of the current British king, in this case Charles III. During the event, the crowd gathers to enjoy the party in honor of the monarch, the open-air events and watch the parades that are organized around the show.

This celebration is a traditional ceremony in the United Kingdom that dates back more than 260 years and, although Elizabeth II’s son’s birthday is on November 14, it has always been celebrated in June due to the good weather at that time in the country. pass.

As part of the activity, Kate Middleton will have the responsibility of inspecting the soldiers who will parade through the Horse Guards and along the exterior promenade of Buckingham Palace known as The Mall.

Kate Middleton reaparece

On January 16, it was reported that the 42-year-old princess had been hospitalized at a private health center in London to undergo surgery. surgery abdominal. Although it was clarified that the operation was not linked to a malignant tumor, the pathology he suffered is not known.

Since then, and after reporting that the princess had returned to her residence to fulfill her rest, speculation about Kate’s whereabouts and health have flooded social networks, prompting Kensington Palace to comment on the case with the mission to quell the rumors.

“We were very clear from the beginning that the Princess of Wales would be away until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only provide updates when something was significant,” Middleton’s spokespersons revealed.

However, this March 4, TMZ released a photograph in which the wife of the heir to the British crown, Prince William, was seen in a car with her mother Carole Middleton. The image was taken near Windsor Castle, in the grounds of Adelaide Cottage, home of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children George, Charlotte and Louis.

This is Kate’s first appearance since Christmas.