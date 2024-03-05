They throw a diaper with excrement at Alberto Chicote’s team during the filming of Nightmare in the Kitchen

A new season of Nightmare in the kitchen It’s just around the corner. The production team of the program presented by Alberto Chicote is currently recording some of the installments that will appear in this edition, which, for the moment, does not have a release date. What you would never imagine is the small incident they suffered during the last filming in the Valencian municipality of Alboraya.

The chef showed up at the restaurant The Terracita, located on the town’s Paseo de Aragón. There was a large deployment of trucks and cameras for the recording, but The continuous movement did not sit well with one of the residents of the area, who took justice into his own hands.

Happy to resolve a small issue for you.

According to the local newspaper Levante-EMV y confirm ABCa person, who has not been identified, tir a baby diaper full of excrement from one of the balconies. There were no injuries, although the Chicote team was pleasantly surprised by this situation.

Related news

The Police arrived at the scene to begin an investigation and find the person behind this attack.but it was a somewhat complex task due to the number of homes in the vicinity of the restaurant.

The agents who appeared at the restaurant took a photo with Alberto Chicotewhich they themselves shared through the official X account (what was previously Twitter) of the Valencian municipality police. Hello Alberto Chicote. Delighted to greet you and resolve a small incident for you.they wrote alongside an image of both agents with the chef.