Kate Winslet becomes chancellor in The Regime

In the production of HBO which premieres Sunday, March 3, plays Elena Vernham, also known as The Chancellor , who rules a fictional country in Europe, possibly near Poland. Winslet, who is also an executive producer on the series, says she has never been offered a character like this in her life.

I had never read a script like this before. “I had never laughed so much at the material that was in front of me, as we did every day, and I really felt that this was an exciting, challenging and terrifying opportunity to totally step out of my comfort zone,” he said.

Plot leader

As the adored leader of the plot, she came face to face with many enormous works of art made in her likeness.

At first I thought: ‘oh God, this is so cool!’ I must have one.’ And then I got so tired of looking at them that towards the end I just wanted to burn them all, Winslet said, laughing.

Sometimes the production team forgot to warn him about a large, sequined image of his face on set.

Curiously, I don’t like to look at myself. It’s not a comfortable place to be. So yes, there was a lot to confront with that, this heightened version of myself, she said. I had to let myself go.

That is one of the many important differences between the star and the dictator, who loves to be loved by her people, addressing them regularly and also occasionally serenading them with a song (Santa Baby).

Among her loyal subjects: Guillaume Gallienne, like her husband Nicols; Andrea Riseborough, who runs the palace, and Danny Webb as one of her many ministers, subservient to her strange directions. Martha Plimpton plays a United States senator and Hugh Grant is Elena’s political rival.

Things in the country are running smoothly, or as well as possible, while Elena deals with issues of hypochondria, paranoia, and abandonment. She then hires a soldier, played by Matthias Schoenaerts, in her fight against tiny deadly spores, and begins a relationship with repercussions that shake the regime and the country to the core, taking their battles to a much larger scale.

twisted love story

The black comedy, from the writer of Succession Will Tracy is billed as a twisted love story about two people who should never have fallen in love. “Which is exactly why everyone should see it, Schoenaerts noted. The world is full of people who should never have met.

Fortunately, off-screen, the results were less damaging, with plenty of laughter on set, Schoenaerts recalls. He gives us some relief because obviously sometimes we really have to go to (dark) places.

And Winslet was much less of a dictator than on screen.

She leads by example, Schoenaerts said. She is always on time, she is always prepared, always kind, generous, open and extremely sharp. And it’s very fun to work with her.

The directors of The RegimeStephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs, agree that a Winslet set is more like a cozy theater troupe.

It felt like that, said Frears, who has participated in amateur theater productions. She is very direct, very honest, but very simple and very kind. As she says, she learns your lines, concentrate and deliver.

Kate Winslet’s work

Winslet said she takes being number one on the call sheet very seriously and tries to lead by example, to raise energy every day and just deliver it and show up, and really be there for everyone.

As I get older, I feel responsibility and gratitude, you know, both at the same time, Winslet reflected. It is a truly privileged position. And I respect him a lot.

The egocentric Chancellor is a far cry from real life, in case you were wondering, and Winslet describes her character’s theatricality as so enormous and delightful.

And his hysteria sometimes, and how volatile he is, how vulnerable he is. I mean, I just couldn’t compare her to anyone. I couldn’t say there were things I really liked about her, Winslet added, “But there were things that really made me laugh.

FUENTE: AP