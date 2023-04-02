Keanu Reeves: “Bill and Ted are happy dudes, not pounders”

Few films are as wonderfully carefree and easygoing as the now classic Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. Fans have long questioned whether the two main characters Bill S. Preston and Ted ‘Theodore’ Logan are actually natural wunderkinds or actual pounders. See how none of them qualify as the crunchiest chips in the bag and seem to take everything that happens around them with a heel kick.

These claims are now shot down by Keanu Reeves in an interview with SlashFilm, clarifying that Bill and Ted certainly do not smoke or are pounders. They simply have a “nice” attitude to life.

“I’d like to get one thing straight, Bill and Ted are not stoners, let’s get that clear. They have a nice outlook on life, they like people and their friendship.”

We at the editorial office have probably never questioned their nice attitude as anything other than just a personality trait. But maybe it makes sense for Keanu to clear it all up once and for all, and in all honesty, the world needs more people like Bill and Ted.

How serious are you in your everyday life and do you also wish life was more easygoing?