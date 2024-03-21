Kentucky couple accused of trying to sell their newborn twins

MCKEE, Kentucky — A couple in eastern Kentucky was accused of trying to sell their newborn twins. The couple offered to sell the twins, born Feb. 28, to a relative for $5,000, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said in the arrest warrant.

The father and mother, both in their early 20s, were each charged with promoting human trafficking.

Authorities say the family member reported the attempted sale, offering evidence such as text messages and a video.

The twins’ father told police he “was joking” about selling them, and the mother said she wasn’t serious when she appeared on video discussing the transaction, according to the document.

Both were arrested on Monday and are due to appear in court on March 25. A court assistant said neither of them has an attorney at this time.

Source: AP