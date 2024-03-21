They ask for renewal of the red light camera program

The memory remains alive for the father of Joel Adames, who tragically lost his life along with his friend David Fernández. Both were victims of a crash caused by a vehicle that ran a red light at 207th Street and Sherman Avenue in the summer of 2022.

“If those cameras were up here on August 3rd, my brother Joel and David would be alive,” said Elizabeth Adames, Joel’s sister.

“So, to lose the life of my brother who was on the corner waiting for the light to change to lose his life is something that no one can…You know,” added Jason Fernández, David’s brother.

Family members met with city Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodríguez and other elected officials at the busy intersection in the Inwood neighborhood where the incident occurred. They called for renewal of the city’s more than 30-year-old red light camera program, which expires Dec. 1.

“Today they are helping us with their voice to ask that the State of New York give the city authorization to maintain the camera program,” said the commissioner.

The petition also seeks to expand its scope, which is restricted to only 150 intersections, which represents less than 1% of the more than 13,700 that exist in the city.

“We need our collaborators in the Legislature to give permission to the Department of Transportation to install these cameras that we know from the data that exist save lives,” said Councilwoman Carmen de la Rosa.

Nothing we do can heal the wound of losing David and Joel, but we can try to ensure that another life is not lost due to the senseless act of a reckless driver. We will continue to support the Adames and Fernandez families to provide support. Is the moment to act. pic.twitter.com/zPC8TzovK3 — Carmen De La Rosa (@CnDelarosa) March 20, 2024

According to DOT data, intersections with these cameras experienced a notable 30% reduction in right-angle crashes, known as T-crashes, one of the most dangerous.

But this is not enough to prevent future similar tragedies, which undoubtedly left a void in their families.

“He left a little three-year-old girl. He liked to be with his friends. He was a good person. He cared about other human beings and he always left himself behind,” Elizabeth added.

“Ah my brother, he is a person, a superstar. He was a salsa singer. A well-known barber, very spicy. A person with a good heart,” Jason said.

In 2023 alone, drivers who ran red lights caused 29 deaths, the highest number in history, mostly at intersections without cameras.

Additionally, officials are asking the Department of Motor Vehicles to suspend the vehicle registrations of repeat offenders with five or more red light camera violations.

They assure that these proposals would help stop the behavior of reckless drivers that was accentuated during the pandemic.

