Two children, one and two years old, seriously injured, W. Heights fire

Two children, one and two years old, who are in serious condition, were victims of a fire in Washington Heights, Manhattan, according to police reports.

The fire broke out Wednesday night at 206 Audobon Avenue in a six-story building. The fire would have started on the fifth floor.

In total there were five victims, although the other three – a 29-year-old woman and two 9-year-old girls – only suffered minor damage from smoke inhalation.

The two seriously ill children were transferred to two different hospitals, to Columbia University Irving Medical Center for the two-year-old and to Cornell for the one-year-old.

The FDNY brought the fire under control shortly after midnight and sent nearly sixty firefighters to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

