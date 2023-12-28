Kim Jong Un calls for boosting nuclear program and accelerating war preparations

MIAMI .- The North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un urged this Thursday to “accelerate” war preparations and continue promoting the Asian country’s nuclear program as it prepares to unveil its political vision for 2024.

During the ninth plenary session of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, Kim called for taking measures to advance in this direction “in all sectors”, including also civil defense, according to the North Korean state news agency KCNA.

Likewise, he stressed that the “military situation” on the Korean peninsula has become “extreme” in the face of the “unprecedented” confrontations caused by the United States against the country.

His words come shortly after he warned that Pyongyang “will not hesitate” to launch a nuclear attack in case of “provocation.”

Seoul, Tokyo and Washington have recently intensified their defense cooperation in the face of the large number of weapons tests carried out by Pyongyang throughout this year and activated a system to exchange data precisely on these launches.

Earlier this month, a US nuclear-powered submarine arrived in the South Korean port city of Busan. Additionally, the United States has deployed several bombers during a series of joint military exercises with South Korea and Japan.

North Korea considers this type of participation “intentional provocative maneuvers” by the United States and has successfully launched a military reconnaissance satellite that has put neighboring countries on alert.

Source: EUROPA PRESS