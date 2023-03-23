Video: “El Chueco” controlled the sale of beer in the mountains

Chihuahua.— The sale of beer in the municipalities of Bocoyna and Urique was fully controlled by José Noriel Portillo Gil alias “El Chueco”, this being one of his main sources of financing to operate in that region, said the Secretary of Security, Gilberto loya.

As a result of the operations carried out to capture this person, the official commented that the confiscation of more than 50,000 cans of beer that did not have a legal origin was achieved, in addition to the fact that they were kept in establishments where the permits for sale.

In addition to this, Attorney General César Jáuregui confirmed that the Special Projects Prosecutor’s Office has started an investigation folder for extortion against the most important mining company in Urique, committed by the criminal group headed by “El Chueco ”.