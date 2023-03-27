King Charles comes to visit: Should you also pay attention to royal customs as a commoner?

For two days, the British King Charles III. stay in Germany from Wednesday. He will also have numerous encounters. But how should one behave towards a king – as usual or differently? In our “3 on 1” series, three experts explain what needs to be done now. (You can find all episodes of “3 on 1” here.)

Rules avoid uncertainties

Bernhard von der Planitz is a retired diplomat. The former ambassador was chief of protocol at the Federal Foreign Office for a long time and was responsible, among other things, for ensuring that royal visitors felt comfortable in our country. He says: Rules help to avoid uncertainties.

Personally, I answer that with a clear yes, not only out of respect for the applicable royal manners, but also because I was happy to do it – and this is especially true in relation to Great Britain. Maybe that had something to do with my sympathy for the British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. As chief of protocol, I always made sure that the manners customary at the British court were known in our delegation; I left it to the members of our delegations to decide whether these special rules were actually observed. I think personally I would behave similarly today.

Ultimately, it is up to each individual to decide which rules they want to follow and which they don’t. The protocol is all about creating a good atmosphere in which everyone involved feels comfortable. Rules help to avoid uncertainties. If you don’t let yourself be distracted by thinking about formalities, you can concentrate entirely on the content.

Nobody expects a bow

Renate Künast is a Green Party politician and former Minister of Agriculture. She has already discussed organic farming intensively with King Charles on his organic farm. She says: Nobody expects a curtsey or a bow from us.

Do you have the chance to meet King Charles during his visit to Germany in the next few days? Then you must be full of anticipation. But already, from the dress and hat question to the proper curtsy, you have follow-up questions. Should or must we observe the rules of the farm protocol? I’ve always thought of the Queen or Prince Charles as head of state or representative – as we do with the Federal President. The representatives of states are always treated with respect. But we live in a republic and no longer curtsey to anyone. The nobility has been abolished, even if the name titles remained. Nobody expects a curtsy or a bow from us. That is reserved for the local subjects or members of the royal family, with all the detailed rules.

But I can tell you one thing: from the queen to the king, they also have interests. From urban development to organic farming, there are good topics for small talk.

Rules of conduct are armor

Elizabeth Binder has accompanied many royal visits to Berlin since reunification and regularly answers questions on how to behave in complicated situations so that there are no upsets. She says: Paying respect to a king does not immediately make him a subject.

Normal hospitality requires respect for guests and their peculiarities. That is why a devout Muslim would rather have an orange juice chilled than their personally preferred Chardonnay, and they will not offer a pork schnitzel to a religious Jew. And one will give due respect to a king who devotes his life to his role. This doesn’t make you a subject right away. Of course, nobody should bend and contort. One should also remain authentic in the company of royal highnesses.

Anyone who imagines rules of conduct as armor within which one can move freely and easily will certainly cut a fine figure in illustrious circles. You don’t have to put all of your beliefs into every phrase. When asked how you are doing, the usual answer is “fine”. This does not always correspond to the pure truth. But it is a useful phrase to cope with everyday life as smoothly as possible.

