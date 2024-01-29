King Charles III is discharged after prostate surgery

LONDON.- The king Charles III and her daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, left a private hospital in London today – January 29 – after receiving independent medical treatments that have made the royal family’s health news in the United Kingdom.

The monarch, 75, was admitted to the London Clinic on Friday to receive treatment for prostate enlargement, which Buckingham Palace described as benign. The princess, formerly known as Kate Middleton, had been in hospital in central London for the past two weeks following abdominal surgery for an undisclosed condition.

Charles III left the clinic with his wife, Queen Camilla, around 3:00 pm local time (1500 GMT) on Monday, stopping to smile and wave to supporters but ignoring shouted questions from reporters. A few hours earlier, the princess’s office said she had returned home to recover, although she was not seen leaving the hospital and no details were released about when she left.

“His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and everyone involved in supporting his stay in hospital, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Charles, who ascended the throne 16 months ago, was diagnosed with benign prostatic hypertrophy on January 17 after experiencing undisclosed symptoms. He canceled appointments and was urged to rest before the procedure, which had concluded on Friday afternoon.

The king decided to announce the surgery in advance in an effort to encourage other men to have their prostate checked in accordance with public health campaigns.

