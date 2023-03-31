King Charles raves about Germany, Camilla has a glittering message

tz stars

Glitter and sparkle at Bellevue Palace. King Charles III caused a stir at the start of his visit. He was only surpassed by his wife Camilla.

Berlin – Hardly had King Charles III (74) and King’s wife Camilla (75) set foot on the grounds of Berlin Airport, spreading royal esprit. With measured steps, they climbed into the Bentley, which took them to the Brandenburg Gate for the official welcome. All eyes were on Bellevue Palace, where the state banquet was hosted by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (67). Germany showed its liveliest side thanks to the participation of “Let’s Dance” judge Motsi Mabuse (41), but Camilla finally stole the show from everyone.

The late Queen Elizabeth II would have been proud of her son and daughter-in-law

It was about half past seven in the evening when the British arrived for their first state banquet. Camilla’s glamorous performance was to be taken literally, as the 75-year-old wore a floor-length, rhinestone-embellished, spectacular gown by designer Bruce Oldfield. But the eye-catching jewelry of the Queen Consort provided even more royal splendor. A stunning diamond tiara was a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II (96, † 2022), who counted the priceless gem among her favorite pieces: The Greville (Boucheron Honeycomb) Tiara.

As if that weren’t enough, the necklace worn by the future British Queen was also exquisite. The Queen apparently received the “The City of London Fringe Necklace” in 1957 for the wedding of her husband Prince Philip (99, † 2021). The Garter Star showed the family order of Queen Victoria (81, † 1901). The royal couple was welcomed on the steps of the palace by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Mrs. Elke Büdenbender (61), while the Bundeswehr Music Corps played.

These guests celebrated with Charles III. and Camilla at Bellevue Palace Motsi Mabuse (41) along with husband Evgeny Voznyuk (39) appeared at the explicit request of the royal couple. Camilla and Charles are fans of the UK equivalent (and original) Strictly Come Dancing, which also featured Motsi in Season 17. Charles, who as the Prince of Wales likes to stay in Germany because he has roots here on his father’s side, is also likely to get away from the former chancellor Angela Merkel (68) felt warmly welcomed, the three have met frequently in the past. Economics ministers also agreed to carp and pasture chicken Robert Habeck (53), ex-Federal President Joachim Gauck (83) with his partner Daniela Schadt (63) and Federal Minister of Finance Christian Lindner (44) with wife wife Franca Lehfeld (33) announced, also architect David Chipperfield (69), the sculptor Tony Cragg (73) and Biontech boss Ozlem Türeci (56) gave the honor. Surprisingly, the person who passed the royal cup is the Chancellor Olaf Scholz (64), which is obviously otherwise indispensable. Last but not least, his partner Britta Ernst (62) must have deeply regretted the missed opportunity to meet the royals. Who wonders why the Toten Hosen frontman Campino (60) was seen bowing deeply to Camilla, reminds us that Campino not only has British citizenship, but also pursues the same interests as the head of Britain with various charitable commitments. Charles’ nephew Philip Prince of Hohenlohe (53) had come as family reinforcement for the British.

Charles III raved about his German roots and celebrated German culture

Camilla’s glamorous performance surprised the illustrious guests of Bellevue Palace. King Charles and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier came in a partner look (photo montage). © F. Kern/dpa & Jens Büttner/dpa

Inside, Charles and Camilla were celebrated as guests of honor and welcomed, among others, former Chancellor Angela Merkel (68) and “Strictly Come Dancing” juror Motsi Mabuse. King Charles and Frank-Walter Steinmeier looked in their tailcoats, each with a red sash, as if they had coordinated their outfits. Before both addressed a few words to the elegant group at the beginning of the banquet, Steinmeier presented the monarch with a gift: a black and white photo showing Charles (then 13) in Germany in April 1962 with his father Prince Philip.

Appropriately, the Federal President emphasized in his speech: “Our German-British friendship remains important and it remains strong”. In his after-dinner speech, Charles raved about his German roots and his love for German culture, partly in polished German, which also attracted a great deal of attention in the British press. His joke that he was grateful that he hadn’t just been served a “Dinner for One” didn’t have to lighten the mood. Not only Motsi Mabuse, all of Germany literally danced to the successful first state visit of the British royal couple. Sources used: Bild.de, people.com, agencies