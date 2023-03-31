Concern for the Reimanns: Manu’s daughter Janina suffers from mastitis

tz stars

From: Jonas Erbas

Even when “The Reimanns” aren’t currently flickering across the television screens, Manu and Co. keep their fans up to date on the internet. Now daughter Janina is sharing disturbing news.

Portland – Unlike her parents Mama Manu (54) and stepdad Konny Reimann (67), who have lived in Hawaii since the end of 2015, Janina Reimann (35) has found a home in the Northwest of the USA. The mother of two, who became famous in her youth for “Goodbye Germany” and “Die Reimanns”, lives there with her husband Coleman and their two children in the US state of Oregon. But the family happiness of the 35-year-old is now clouded by a worrying diagnosis.

Manu Reimann’s daughter Janina falls ill – painful inflammation of the breast

Almost two decades ago, the Reimanns built a new life for themselves far away from their former home – with success: while Manu and Konny Reimann enjoy life to the fullest in Pūpūkea on the north coast of the Hawaiian island of O’ahu, their daughter Janina is on the mainland as a mother , wife and influencer (over 109,000 Instagram followers) have their hands full. She also regularly documents her everyday life online – and openly shares the things that bother her here and there.

Because in the middle of the family and children’s happiness, the 35-year-old recently had to cope with a severe setback: Janina Reimann recently revealed on Instagram that she suffers from mastitis. This is a (usually) bacterial inflammation of the breast or mammary glands – a clinical picture that occurs primarily in breastfeeding mothers. The cause is an unresolved engorgement. Those affected should seek medical treatment in any case.

symptoms of mastitis Fever Most of the time there is pain in the nipple area overheating of the chest redness of the breast Palpable swelling of the mammary gland Swelling of the axillary lymph nodes Change in milk secretion

Janina Reimann has suffered from mastitis twice before – she is on the mend

Janina Reimann also reacted quickly, as she explains in her Instagram story: “I thought I could save it with a little pump, but it didn’t work out.” Now the disease has to be treated with antibiotics – a procedure , which Manu Reimann’s daughter already knows: She has “mastitis for the third time,” she reports online.

Janina Reimann mainly shares happy family pictures on Instagram, but here and there she also gives insights into the dark side of her everyday life. She recently revealed that she was suffering from mastitis © Screenshot/Instagram/Janina Reimann

However, as her Instagram posts of the following days suggest, the 35-year-old is already on the mend: her two kids keep her busy and thus provide a welcome change. And her mom is also sure to help the mother of two from afar. However, she recently had bad news for her fans. New TV episodes about the Reimanns will only be seen at the end of the year, Manu said recently. Sources used: instagram.com/janina_reimann23, medela.de