Shakira, on her creativity with Piqu: It dragged me

Very conceptual. As defined Shakira his new album, Women Don’t Cry Anymore, which was born as a stroke of creativity, a reaction to the containment of his musical spirit in Barcelona. About the viscerality of this process and the evolution of his person is the one from Barranquilla speaking to different media these days. The lyrics of these compositions cannot be understood without the break with Piquso that the former soccer player has also become a recurring topic during these talks.

The last one, with Apple Music. When asked about the status of his creative spirit When she lived in Barcelona, ​​Shakira responds that it was like a sometimes love-hate relationship because whenever she got into the studio to create she felt like she was leaving her family unattended. There were times when I didn’t really enjoy it. I feel guilty, tornconfesses the artist.

But now it’s totally different, says. And that, he assumes, is now more complicated. Although it is more difficult because I am in charge of these two children, these two babies who depend on me so much. And I’m a single mother, I don’t have a husband at home to help me, she explains when, suddenly, she realizes that this is the key: It is good not to have a husband; That, I don’t know why, dragged me. Now I want to work, to write songs. I want to make music.

Their children after the breakup

He has also spoken out about how this process has affected his children. It was a learning curve. There were many lessons in that whole experience.says about it, and adds that you should not hide your feelings towards them because it is healthier for your own perception of the world to have the truth about what surrounds you. They know how to distinguish when an adult is lying to themswipe.

The shelter of the Colombian artist, as well as that of her offspring, was art. We share the love of music. Sometimes we play together. Sasha is learning to play the guitar and Milan is a great drummer, so He plays the drums, Sasha plays the guitar, I sing and we play at homehe explains, smile on his face.

