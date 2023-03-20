Kingdom Eighties: 80s nostalgia also on consoles

Obviously, everything is relative when we talk about “contemporary declination” since people who remember the 80s today have some gray hair. Regardless, popular culture has long since decided that this decade belongs to everyone. So we find the traditional (sempiternal?) atmosphere Goonies / Stranger Things in this new trailer. It’s summer camp time, summer is here and the bikes are out. Problem, it is also the case of the disturbing noises which appear at the fall of the night, whereas of the penumbra emerge red and ill-intentioned eyes.

Come back neon, I have the same ones at home

Let’s forget first names and talk about functions instead. The player therefore assumes the role of Chief, a young camp monitor whose objective is to protect his family and the whole town against the attacks of the Raptors. Camaraderie requires, Chief can count on the children of the neighborhood to carry out the menial tasks of builders and soldiers. He will also make valuable allies along the way, such as the Champion, the Handywoman or the Mage whose skills will be very useful in combat. According to Raw Fury, Kingdom Eighties : Summer of Greed is based on the same mechanics (and the same pixel art) that made the success of the series by adding a narrative layer.

« Recruit neighborhood kids and assign them roles as builders or soldiers, then expand your territory as you uncover the secrets of your lineage, the Raptors, and the Crown of Creation “, can we read on the game sheet.