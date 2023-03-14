Kirchner attacker says he has no regrets

Buenos Aires.- Fernando Sabag Montiel, the man who tried to kill Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner on September 1, stated that he acted alone and that he is not sorry, in his first statements to the press from prison.

“I did it on my own, they are inventing a story, I acted alone,” he said to separate his girlfriend, Brenda Uliarte (23 years old), also arrested for the assassination attempt, from the attack.

“Brenda Uliarte had nothing to do with it,” he said in statements to the C5N television channel released Monday night.

The attack occurred in front of Kirchner’s home, when the subject mixed with a group of supporters who were waiting for the Vice President to greet her, eight days after the Prosecutor’s Office requested his conviction for a corruption case.

“I pulled the trigger and the shot did not go out, the weapon had five bullets,” said Sabag Montiel (35 years old) arrested in the Ezeiza prison, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

The subject responded with an emphatic “no” when asked if he regretted the act, while he pointed out that he did it “because of the situation in the country.”

“Instead of pulling the latch, imagine the nerves of being in a place, of pulling the slide, I pulled the latch back and when I pulled the trigger the shot didn’t come out because in the midst of so much tumult, so many people, I was nervous,” he said.

The justice considered that the attack was planned by Montiel and Uliarte. Also arrested is Nicolás Carrizo (27 years old), a friend of both of them and leader of the so-called “banda de los copitos”, street vendors of cotton candy, an occupation that Sabag and his girlfriend declared.

The case for the attack on Kirchner is still in the investigation stage before it is brought to trial.

The prosecutor in the case, Carlos Rívolo, again requested expertise on Sabag Montiel’s mobile phone whose content was allegedly deleted by mistake in the first manipulations carried out by the police.

The Vice President has demanded that the courts investigate the masterminds of the attack, presuming that Sabag was a mere executor who received orders.