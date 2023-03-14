They will carry out a fair for the benefit of little Rebeca

Juarez City.- The organization San Judas Tadeo invited the community to the fair that will be held in favor of the minor Rebeca Pérez Mojica, in order to raise funds for the treatments that the 1-year-old and 10-month-old girl needs after being operated on for a malformation in the left ear.

The event will take place this Sunday, March 19 at 10:00 in the morning at 420 Granito Street in the Morelos neighborhood, and gorditas, chilindrinas, hamburgers, nachos and other snacks will be on sale.

“We have fought in every possible way to move her forward, although it is very difficult and painful because everything is very expensive, from consultations to treatments, medications, and everything that entails,” said Lizbeth Mojica, mother of the minor.

He indicated that the goal to be collected is 12 thousand pesos with which the treatments required by the minor will be covered.