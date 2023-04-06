Kraven the Hunter will be very dark, according to Russell Crowe

Sony’s cinematic universe of Spider-Man’s worst enemies has really, really not gotten off to a good start. Both Venom movies were met with huge criticism and when Morbius was released, discussions did not arise about which movie was the best, rather which of them was the absolute worst. Despite that, Sony is struggling and this year Kraven the Hunter premieres, directed by JC Chandor (A Most Violent Year, Triple Frontier). In the main role of Kraven we will see Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Russell Crowe will play the character’s father, Nikolai Kravinoff. Recently, Crowe talked a little about the film in an interview with CBR and then revealed that we can expect a fairly dark film.

“I’ve talked to J.C. Chandor, the director. He’s really excited about what he’s got in front of him and really excited about the way people will receive it. I think I can sort of pass on that one of the things he said, that it’s just an unexpectedly dark world.”