The Last of Us on PC: This is how Naughty Dog wants to save the game now

The launch of The Last of Us Part 1 on PC was a major debacle. The porting of actually grandiose action-adventures presented itself in a technically disastrous condition, which was not just one huge shitstorm from the fans entailed, but also a big campaign to refund the purchase price. Developer Naughty Dog had already taken the blame for this lousy launch, now the team wants to finally fix it. Among other things, this should the most recent update care for.

Hotfix to save The Last of Us on PC

Basically, it’s more of a something major hotfixdealing with some bugs and issues of The Last of Us Part 1 (buy now €64.99 / €53.99 ) on the PC should take care of. Among other things, the fix fixes a bug that in conjunction with an Xbox controller can occur and lead to incorrect movements of the characters. There is also a bug on the collar, the worst case scenario to completely crash the game leads, which has disturbed numerous fans enormously. All changes are in one helpful overview.

Patch Notes for The Last of Us Part v1.0.1.7

Fixed an issue which could cause the Xbox controller stick inputs to erroneously read as zeros for brief periods of time



Fixed an issue where the ‘Reset to Default’ function in the Graphics menu under Settings could make improper selections

Fixed an issue where the HUD performance monitors could impact performance when enabled

Fixed an issue where a crash could occur when using (ALT+ENTER) to toggle between Fullscreen and Windowed modes

Fixed an issue where a memory crash could occur during the transition from the end of the game into the credits sequence

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash while the game launched

Added additional crash report logs to provide further insight for developers

That’s just the beginning

As confirmed by the Naughty Dog team, in the near future more hotfixes and updates for the PC version of The Last of Us Part 1 to follow. Among other things, the developers are already working on a solution to the camera problems, which can occur in connection with mouse control. However, it is not yet known when exactly these patches will appear.

