La Diosa’s forceful response to criticism for buying at Shein

The popular Cuban singer The goddess He uploaded a video to his TikTok account in which he sent a forceful response to a follower who criticized him for having bought his pajamas on Shein.

“And what do you care?” Accompanied by a smile, the artist began her response to someone who sent her a comment alluding to the fact that her clothes were from the famous online store.

“I’m betting on anything, I’m betting on Shein’s pajamas that you’re Cuban. And I’m betting on Shein’s pajamas that you’re not a millionaire, I’m betting on Shein’s pajamas that you’re not Chinese, that you’re not a millionaire,” La Diosa commented. .

Then he added: “What happens is that you are a woman, you are not a man, and women are the ones who get caught up in making fun of whether it is from Shein.” “How many branded things do you have, all of them? Ridiculous, liar,” she concluded.