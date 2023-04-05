La Hiena Barrios was sentenced to prison for beating and threatening her ex-partner | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Wednesday April 05, 2023 | 12:06 p.m.

Rodrigo Barrios was sentenced to one year and four months in prison for having threatened and beaten a woman in his house in the Tigre district of Buenos Aires in the context of a case of gender violence for which he has been detained since February 2022.

The judge of San Isidro Facundo Ocampo resolved a sentence against the Hyena to one year and four months in prison after the trial for the complaint filed by María Soledad Muñoz, her ex-partner. “This penalty is a shame. Many things were not taken into account in the trial, but I know that I have the right to appeal and I will do so. I have already spoken with the prosecutor’s office to request another sentence, “said the victim in the Mar del Plata media 0223.

La Hiena Barrios hit María Soledad Muñoz, her ex-partner, in 2022

María Soledad Muñoz denounced Rodrigo Barrios after the ex-boxer hit her and threatened to kill her with a firearm. After that incident, La Hiena was detained in his city of Tigre on February 4, 2022 and since then he has been deprived of his liberty.

The second trial against Barrios, who was accused of the crimes of minor injuries aggravated by the bond and for medium gender violence and threats aggravated by the use of weapons, in real competition, began on March 28. The Public Prosecutor’s Office had demanded a sentence of two years and six months against the Hyena, under effective compliance, but the magistrate ordered a lesser sentence.

The complainant disagreed with the ruling and also with the oral debate. “It was a shame. My rights were violated. They did what they wanted, and both he and those around him lied. And then she assured: “Barrios wanted to attack the prosecutor because he did not like the sentence time that he asked the judge for,” said María Soledad Muñoz.

“He distorted everything and added innocent people outside of this case: he invented that I was linked to the family of Yamila González, the girl who died from the multiple crash that Barrios caused in Mar del Plata. He told horrible lies. She is a monster, ”Muñoz insisted.

How was the accident of Rodrigo Barrios that caused the death of a pregnant woman in Mar del Plata

On the afternoon of January 24, 2010, Rodrigo Barrios was driving his BMW X5 truck at high speed and upon reaching the corner of Independencia and Ayacucho, he rear-ended a Fiat 147, which was stopped at a red light.

Due to the inertia of the violent impact, the Fiat vehicle was thrown to the other side of the street and, on the pedestrian path, dragged an entire family that was in the place. Among them was Yamila Vanesa González, a 20-year-old girl who was six months pregnant and who died shortly after at the Hospital Interzonal General de Agudos de Mar del Plata.

The action did not end there because the 147 was only able to slow down when it collided with a Mitsubishi, which was parked next to the cordon. The Mitsubishi, in turn, hit a Ford Orion, also parked, which got on the sidewalk and thus two other women ended up run over, albeit with minor injuries.

While the cars collided in a chain, Rodrigo Barrios escaped down the avenue in the wrong direction. The incredible thing is that when he took the route popularly known as the “old road to Miramar”, he was involved in a similar crash: he ran into a Ford F100 that was driving in the same direction. This time, the ex-boxer got out, checked that there were no injuries, and continued as he could with the damaged truck until he was completely lost. After seven hours, he turned himself in to Justice, accompanied by a lawyer.