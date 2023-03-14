La Plata red hot due to extreme heat: do the rains come early and relief arrives?

The furious heat wave generated by the red alert in the City will persist until today with a maximum of 35 degrees. Although it was announced that the expected relief could arrive on Thursday, through rain, when it is expected that the maximum temperature record does not reach 30 degrees, according to the extended forecast, this Tuesday the National Meteorological Service surprised by advancing the arrival of water for this late, since it predicts a 40% chance.

Monday was an exhausting day for thousands of people from La Plata, not only because of how the sun hit, but also because of the different power outages that had to mistreat users from various neighborhoods of the City.

The demand for water, juices, ice cream and all kinds of soft drinks has been sustained since last Thursday, when the marks approached 40 degrees. Yesterday, the thermal sensation reached 39 degrees, according to the Observatory of the Faculty of Astronomical Sciences of the National University of La Plata.

The red alert will persist until today, with a forecast maximum temperature between 35 and 36 degrees. This implies that it can affect the health of the entire population, not only those who are part of the risk groups.

If service failures are added to this, as has been the case in recent days, the outlook is even worse.

In a measure with few precedents, the Italian School decided to suspend activities after 12:30 p.m. due to a power outage that affected the neighborhood. Meanwhile, at school 126, of 49 and 23, classes were also suspended but due to lack of water.

Yesterday, authorities of School 126 “Francisco Latrubesse” delivered a note to parents in which they anticipated that there will be no activities today. “We inform you that after today’s day -for yesterday- and having made the claims to the corresponding agencies, the School Council technicians have not yet appeared in the educational building. We continue without water and with repeated power outages, which makes the situation even more difficult. Therefore tomorrow Tuesday 3/14 – for today – there will be no educational activities due to lack of water. From the institution we will continue with the pertinent claims to guarantee face-to-face ”.

Meanwhile, at Colegio Eucarístico, diagonal 78, between 5 and 6, due to the high temperatures, it was decided not to compute the absences of students who decide not to go to physical education classes that are carried out against shift in the field. sports.

Meanwhile, at La Legión school -13 and 60- the suffocating heat and the lack of fans led the students to hold a sit-in to make different claims -see page 11-.

But the high temperatures not only affected school activities, they also generated complications in different neighborhoods where there was a lack of water, such as Tolosa, La Loma, Los Hornos and a sector of Villa Elvira.

The problem with the water service also led to an operation carried out by the Commune in more than 150 schools with the aim of maintaining face-to-face attendance in the classrooms.

Today, for example, there may be a lack of water in Gonnet due to a work announced by Aguas Bonaerenses in the North aqueduct. “Repairs will be carried out on the North Aqueduct trace, in Gonnet. It is a break between chambers 4 and 5, which is why the supply in this area could be affected. It is recommended to make a joint use of the service”.

It should be noted that the red alert implies adopting different care: drink plenty of water during the day and consume fresh food, such as fruits and vegetables. In addition, it is advisable to wear light and light-colored clothing, wear sunglasses, a cap or hat, and sunscreen, increase fluid intake without waiting until you are thirsty, and avoid sugary, hot, or alcoholic beverages. Stay in ventilated or conditioned spaces, reduce physical activity and do not exercise in places without ventilation or expose yourself to the sun between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Rain and relief?

The National Weather Service announces showers, showers and storms for today, tomorrow and Thursday. In addition, from Friday the wind will rotate to the south. All this combo will cause the temperature to gradually decrease.

For example, a maximum of 31 degrees is expected for Wednesday, for Thursday the 28th, and although it will rise to 29 degrees on Friday, relief will come over the weekend: the thermometer will be between 25 and 26 degrees.