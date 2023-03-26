Lady Gaga: First pictures from the “Joker” set

Lady, how gaga will you be as Harley Quinn?

First pictures of pop icon Lady Gaga (36, “Poker Face”) on the set of the second “Joker” movie! And they are already giving fans of the popular villain from the DC Comics universe goosebumps and anticipation.

The first pictures of the Joker sequel: Shooting started on December 10, 2022 Foto: Agency People Image

▶︎ As a reminder: In 2019, the first part of the comic adaptation by director Todd Phillips (52) was released in cinemas – actor Joaquin Phoenix (48) excelled in the leading role and even received an Oscar for best actor for his role.

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker Foto: picture alliance/AP Photo

Alongside Phoenix, Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”) will star in the sequel, which is due out in October 2024 and is titled Joker: Folie à Deux.

Gaga raises his fist in the air Photo: KENA BETACUR/AFP

The 36-year-old has now been photographed filming in front of City Hall in Manhattan (New York). To see: How she climbs the steps of the building next to hundreds of extras.

In her role, Gaga is escorted by police officers Foto: Agency People Image

Striking: Gaga’s make-up, which is apparently based on the Joker’s make-up, her red jacket, the black and white checked corsage and the net leggings – also in the checked pattern.

In her role: Gaga shows the crowd her middle finger Photo: KENA BETACUR/AFP

In June 2022, Todd Phillips confirmed the script for the Joker sequel was finished. Filming began on December 10, 2022. Warner Brothers gave the theatrical release date of October 4, 2024. The day before, the film should come to German cinemas.

In addition to Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Jacob Lofland are also said to be in the cast.

The people in “Gotham” apparently want the release of the Joker in the new part Photo: KENA BETACUR/AFP

Incidentally, Folie à Deux describes a delusional disorder in which people take on the delusional symptoms of a person close to them. An indication that Harley could have taken over the characteristics of the Joker in the new part.

New York became “Gotham”: City Hall in Manhattan serves as a backdrop in the new film Photo: KENA BETACUR/AFP

︎ It remains to be seen whether Lady Gaga will be able to match her brilliant performance from 2019 as the leading actress in the music drama “A Star is Born”. At the time, she was nominated for an Oscar for best actress, but only won the Oscar for her song “Shallow”. Most recently, she starred in the family drama House of Gucci.