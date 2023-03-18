Laine’s outstanding solo goal was a small consolation for Columbus – Carolina suffered another loss

Patrik Laine’s so-called “coast to coast” clearance goal was not enough for the Columbus Blue Jacket, who lost to the Anaheim Ducks 7-4.

In the NHL round that was played on Saturday night, Laine single-handedly managed to get all the way from his own defense zone to the Anaheim box where he put in a 4-4 equalizer on his own return. The goal was the 24-year-old’s 22nd of the season.

The clearance proved to be for naught as Anaheim pulled away with the game in the final three minutes as Max Jones scored the game winner followed by two more Anaheim empty net goals.

Laine has accounted for 22 goals and 26 assists in 53 games so far this season. His Columbus has gone lousy and is last in the Eastern Conference.

The Carolina Hurricanes slump in form continues after another loss, this time against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Carolina ended a two-game losing streak on Wednesday, but failed to reverse the trend against Toronto, which was outscored 5-2. The newly acquired Jesse Puljujärvi had to play in the first chain for the third game in a row with, among other things, his Finnish duo Sebastian Aho.

Kapanen netted in St. Louis victory

Kasperi Kapanen scored his tenth goal of the season as his well-timed strike put St. Louis Blues in a 3-0 lead after a dominant away win over the Washington Capitals. The goal was Kapanen’s third in St. Louis jersey after the move from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

St. St. Louis has been a nightmare opposition for Washington, who have managed to win just one game in the last seven meetings between the clubs.

Video: Viaplay

NHL

Philadelphia–Buffalo 5–2

Washington–St. Louis 2–5

STL: Kapanen 1+0

Toronto–Carolina 5–2

CAR: Teräväinen 0+1, Kotkaniemi 0+1

Anaheim–Columbus 7–4

CBJ: Wool 1+1