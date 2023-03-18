Lance Reddick, John Wick actor, has died

Lance Reddick teams up with his Charon character

american actor lance reddick passed away at age 60, his body was found in his home studio located in Studio City in Los Angeles, California. So far the reasons for his occurrence are not known. The actor is remembered for roles in the series fringe and The Wire.

Next week, Reddick would have performed on the Kelly Clarkson show as part of the promotions of his latest tape john wick 4 where he sterilizes with Keanu Reeves.

*Information in development

According to data from the Los Angeles PoliceReddick would have been found around 9:30 AM Los Angeles time and the actor posted a selfie on his Instagram last Wednesday from his home, when the premiere of john wick 4 In New York.

One of the last images of the actor is a video of himself that he uploaded to his Twitter profile where he shows his pets.

the actor of 60 year old died of natural causesaccording to reports already close to the family.

Reddick’s last work on screen will be John Wick 4 Photo: Twitter @lancereddick

Friends of the actor like david simoncreator of the series The Wirewhich the actor starred in for eight seasons from 2002 to 2009, commented on the occurrence of the also creative:

A consummate professional, a devoted collaborator, a beautiful soul and most of all, a friend. This happened too soon for those of us who appreciate him and like his work.

Lance Solomon Reddick was born on June 7 in Baltimore, Maryland, United States and in his youth studied musicalso in the University of Rochester studied Classical Music Composition and it was at the beginning of the 1990s when he entered the Yale School of Theater from where he graduated in 1994.

Thus, in 1996 he began his career on the screens as part of the series New York Undercoverand he played small roles until in 2001 when he made his first big leap with the series oz that narrated life in prison at the same time that it interspersed with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

It was so that in 2002 he also entered The Wirepolice series where he plays the officer cedric daniels and a role that earned him popular acclaim during the six years that said series continued until at the end it allowed him to join the cast of fringea science fiction series that in its five years of broadcasting gained a cult following.

But he also dabbled in dubbing since since 2009 he has participated giving voice to different characters in video games such as 50 Cent: Blood on the Sandthe saga Destiny, Quantum Break and even participated in the game john wick hex where he again made the character he played in the tape series, Charon. Reddick was also the narrator of some documentaries, such as America’s Book of Secrets.

Reddick had already confirmed and completed projects in different media, such as the tape john wick 4 and its spin-off ballerinawhere Reddick would go on to play Charonone of the allies of the character who Keanu Reeves interpret. Also added The Caine Mutiny in a new version where he incarnated the Captain Blakely. On the other hand, for Disney+ he gave life to Zeusgod of Greek mythology whose lightning is stolen and is the one who triggers all the adventures of the young demigod, this is dealt with in the serial version of percy jackson which will be released at the beginning of 2024. In a matter of dubbing, he finished Hellboy: Web of Wyrd, where he embodied the gruesome character created by Guillermo del Toro.

TO reddick he is survived by his wife Stephanie and his sons Yvonne Nicole and Christopher.