They prepare the transfer of ‘Don Neto’ to the hospital

Mexico City.- Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo “Don Neto”, one of the historical leaders of drug trafficking in Mexico, will be transferred this weekend to a private hospital, to be treated for the aggravation of his different health problems,

According to federal sources, the Sinaloan’s own family requested the transfer to the federal penitentiary system to receive medical attention and it is expected that this Saturday the National Guard will transfer him to a hospital.

93-year-old “Don Neto” has already served 38 of the 40 years of his sentence for the murder of DEA agent Enrique Camarena Salazar, kidnapped in 1985 in Guadalajara.

Since July 28, 2016, he obtained a confinement court order to spend the rest of his punishment in a luxurious subdivision in the Mexican municipality of Atizapán.

At his residence he is guarded by federal agents and watched by closed-circuit cameras 24 hours a day.

Originally from Badiraguato, Sinaloa, where he was born on August 1, 1930, “Don Neto” is a legend of drug trafficking in Mexico.

He was arrested for the first time on April 4, 1955 in Mexicali, Baja California, and was the mentor, since childhood, of several generations of drug traffickers such as Pedro Avilés Pérez “El León de la Sierra”, Rafael Caro Quintero and Juan José Esparragoza. “The blue”.

Since the late 1970s, along with Caro Quintero and Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, he led the only large-scale monopoly in the country.