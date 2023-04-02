Latest news and rumors of the transfer market: Ansu Fati, Ancelotti, Muani and more...

We start Sunday with the latest news on the transfer market, from the situation of Ansu Fati, to the future of Ancelotti in Brazil, going through the team where Kolo Muani will play:
PSG is already starting to plan for the next season and has one goal in mind: sign Cherki. They already tried to get the Lyon player in the last transfer market and now, according to the French newspaper L`êquipe, PSG will return to the charge this summer.
As reported by The Sun, they want to close this operation before the sale of the club. The duration of the contract would be until 2028, three million euros of pounds would be left over from what it currently charges and it would reach almost 14 million euros a year.
”Ansu Fati has no doubts, his environment does. The player does not share what his father thinks of him at all and is convinced that he wants to continue at Barça. He deserves patience “he said in Carousel Deportivo.
“I understand that people are asking about the clause and how the PSG He can buy me back, but I signed with him PSV for five years, until 2027 and here I found a stable environment and a club that trusts me. I want to win trophies with this shirt”, declared the Dutch international midfielder in General Journal.
“The coach made that decision today, but João He is a top player that we need. sure that I cancel will have its games”, declared the sports director of the Bayern Munich at the end of the match Sky Sports.
”Lukaku loves Inter, it’s very clear. Of course he is on loan, he will return to Chelsea and then we will make a decision together. It is early to say what will happen to his future. I hope Romelu’s next performances will be good,” said Giusseppe Marotta, CEO of Inter Milan.
”At Real Madrid there is a desire to see Ancelotti in Brazil. He wants to continue in Madrid and retire here, but he is seeing how the club is opening the doors for him. He is not going to resign and he will only leave if Madrid kick him out. I would like it to continue and I would like to believe it. I haven’t quite understood why the club has lost confidence in the coach so quickly,” said the Assistant Director of AS.
If we spend more than 100 million on a player? We don’t talk about it, but we will spend money in the summer. That’s what I can say for sure. For whom and how much, I can’t say much “he said at a press conference.
As reported the sports gazette, Milan is tracking the market for left-backs given the interest shown by several Premier League teams in getting Theo. The winger could leave Milan for England, but the Italian outlet gives names of the teams that could be interested.
The French forward, Kolo Muani, is one of the most desired forwards on the market. His club, Eintracht, does not want to be let out, but the player has a weakness, Bayern. The forward wants to play in the German champion according to reportsSports1.