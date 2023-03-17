Latvia blacklists 35 Russians

Latvia has blacklisted another 35 Russians for supporting the Russian war in Ukraine. According to the Foreign Ministry in Riga, those affected are artists, journalists, bloggers and other public figures.

They are no longer allowed to enter the Baltic EU and NATO country for an indefinite period of time, according to a statement. Latvia borders Russia and its ally Belarus.

After Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Latvia had already declared numerous cultural workers from Russia to be undesirable persons. In addition, the country, along with Estonia, Lithuania and Poland, stopped entry for many people from the neighboring country on September 19, 2022 – even if they have valid Schengen visas.