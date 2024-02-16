Laura Treto teaches the differences between a grandmother and a mother when it comes to hair styling

It is always said that grandmothers do everything differently from their time as mothers and they turn to candy with their grandchildren; Laura Treto He has witnessed it, you just have to see his mother with her daughter Havana to prove it.

The Cuban actress staged how her mother does her granddaughter’s hair now and how she did her hair when she was a child. The differences? Like from day to night.

While with Havana she is all sweetness, combing her hair with total softness and telling her quietly how pretty she will look at school, With Laura as a child, hairstyles were a kind of torture. between pulling hair, shouting, scolding and the girl’s crying.

Although mother and daughter concentrated on their scene at the end of the video, they could not contain themselves and they started laughing heartily.

“Why do they change with grandchildren?Laura Treto asked in the description of her post and it turns out that there were many who, in addition to laughing at the occurrence of both, felt very identified.