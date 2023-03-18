Layers of Fear: Remake shows new UE5 graphics power

Layers of Fear (originally Layers of Fears) is from Blooper Team together with Anshar Studios developed and provides that the original Layers of Fearbe Inheritance DLC and Layers of fear 2 in the Unreal Engine 5 be rebuilt and reinterpreted as a single “psychedelic horror chronicle” spanning generations. The remake also includes a new chapter called “The Final Note”which offers a different perspective on the events of the first game.

Improvements thanks to UE5

Compared to the original, the changes are very clear. The new textures and lighting effects bring out the environment of the house where the game takes place even better. The developers have also revised the character models and given them more detail and lifelike movements – so goosebumps are inevitable. Another big advantage of Unreal Engine 5 is the improved display of particles and effects. This makes the game even more atmospheric and oppressive. Players can look forward to an even more intense horror experience.

In the new gameplay walkthrough, the developers finally also answer one of the existing questions surrounding the remake, namely how the various elements are made into a cohesive whole. That task falls to new character “The Writer,” who is tied to a lighthouse and whose “harrowing story … ties all of the entries in the series together.”

It also gives a glimpse of some new puzzle mechanics, including something the developers are dubbing “The Lantern”, as well as the remake’s various presentation improvements, including new audio elements – which, as seen in the trailer, the original’s delightfully melodramatic voice acting didn’t seem to dampen. New animations and Ray tracing and HDR support complete the horror experience.

When is release?

Layers of Fear does not yet have an exact release date, but Bloober Team, which is currently also the popular Horror remake of Konami’s Silent Hill 2 develop, but have previously confirmed that it is im Released June 2023 for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. It is not yet known whether there will be additional content or changes to the gameplay. Fans of the original should definitely look forward to the remake, which will make the horror game even more terrifying.

Source: eurogamer.net