Leading actress Helena Rojo, famous for Mexican soap operas, dies

MIAMI.- The Mexican actress Helena Rojo He died on Saturday, February 3, at the age of 79, after battling cancer.

The news of the death was announced on social networks by the National Association of Actors of Mexico.

“The National Association of Actors regrets the sensitive death of our colleague Helena Rojo. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” the Association expressed in the publication on its X account.

Embed The National Association of Actors regrets the sensitive death of our colleague Helena Rojo. Our deepest condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. RIP. #HelenaRojo pic.twitter.com/0eFVkib9G2 — National Association of Actors (@andactores) February 4, 2024

Remembered for her performances in soap operas such as The privilege of loving, ruby, Cradle of Wolves, Hug me very tight, RamonOh World of beaststhe first actress had a long career in theater, film and television.

On the big screen he acted in films such as End of party, Blacker than the night, Mystery, Sánchez’s children y Aguirre, the anger of Godamong other.

Born in Mexico City on August 18, 1944 under the name María Elena Enríquez Ruiz, the actress silently fought liver cancer, so the news surprised the artistic community and her fans.

Helena Roja will be buried at her home in Mexico, according to local press reports.