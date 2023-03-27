Lego 2K Drive: Trailer announces the block racing game for May







2K Games and the Studio Visual Concepts Entertainment have presented a new racing game in the well-known Lego block universe: In Lego 2K Drive, the races take place in an open world, as expected there are tons of customization options for your own vehicle. Various game modes should provide additional variety.

Lego 2K Drive…

… promises a lot of fun …

… for Lego fans

Lego 2K Drive transports players to the world of Bricklandia, which can be navigated completely freely, i.e. without any annoying loading breaks between different regions such as cities, deserts or water landscapes. Your own vehicle, also called “Awesome Transforming Vehicle”, can be adapted block by block – in addition to racing cars and boats, the trailer also shows bizarre creations such as moving hamburgers and a chicken car. There are hardly any limits to creativity here.

In addition to a story mode in which players reach for the coveted Sky Trophy and mess with the villain Shadow Z, there will also be single and series races. Finally, in multiplayer, you can compete with friends online or at home in split-screen.

Lego 2K Drive will be released on May 19, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.