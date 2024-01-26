Lenier Mesa advances collaboration with the Peruvian Josimar Fidel: “How to forget you”

Lenier Table continues to add collaborations with international artists to his repertoire, this time it is a team with the Peruvian Josimar Fidel.

To the rhythm of salsa, the singers will premiere this song in just hours, titled “How to forget you” and that it will be accompanied by a video clip.

“This Friday, January 26, we come out with this great song. Thank you my little brother Josimar,” the Cuban announced in one of his stories on his Instagram.

Instagram Capture / Lenier Mesa

In his profile on that social network, the singer and composer from Peru has shared several audiovisual previews: “Tomorrow this great premiere comes out on all platforms, don’t forget to pre-save it so you can be the first to see it.”

From the previews of the song, everything seems to indicate that the artists opted to sing about those loves that are difficult to forget.

This is the third collaboration that Lenier has released so far in January, first he released “It was your fault” together with the Puerto Rican Mora Rivera, and later “A Maybe” with Dale Pututi.