Lenier Mesa, composer of “Punta Cana”, the new bachata by Marc Anthony

Lenier Table He is one of those artists who does not stop adding successes, not only as a singer but also as a composer.

The reality is that the Cuban is behind many hits by great artists such as Marc Anthony, with whom he has worked on several occasions, earning recognition even at the Latin Grammys. And to start 2024, Lenier Mesa once again demonstrates that in his role as a composer he has no limits by being one of the pencils behind “Punta Cana”, the new premiere of the Salsero de Oro, who has opted for a bachata to start this new year.

The Cuban is one of the composers sought after by great artists. In fact, he recently compiled some of the songs released in 2023 in which he participated as a composer. A list in which we find artists like Olga Tañón, Grupo Firme or Marc Anthony, with whom she worked again for “Punta Cana”.

He also included the song in the compilation he made and posted on Instagram to thank all the artists who gave him the opportunity to continue succeeding as a composer.

Lenier Mesa was part of the composition of “Punta Cana” along with Marc himself, Carlos Humberto Domínguez, Roberto Carlos Sierra Casseres, José Carlos García, Edgardo Antonio Miranda Beiro and Andy Clay Cruz.

“For you and me to come back, we only need one kiss. I would be a hypocrite if I told you that I no longer think about you. After such a great love, no one leaves unscathed. And I know you, don’t give me that,” says the lyrics of “Punta Cana”.

The video, directed by Carlos Pérez, accompanies the song that aims to become a hit in 2024. What do you think of the new Marc Anthony?