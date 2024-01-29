Machado’s disqualification reaffirms political persecution in Venezuela

WASHINGTON. – The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) rejected the disqualification of the presidential candidate of the Venezuelan opposition, María Corina Machado, stating that “this dictatorial logic once again liquidates the possibility of free, fair and transparent elections.”

“The recent actions of the Venezuelan dictatorship of prosecution and political imprisonment of opponents, especially those linked to the majority opposition leadership, already made it clear that the dictatorship had no intention of allowing clean and transparent elections to be held,” reads a statement.

The regional organization indicated that “the clear objectives of political persecution exposed were reaffirmed with the ratification of the disqualification of the candidate who won the primaries and who is first in the polls,” adding that this decision by Caracas was “absolutely foreseeable and expected.” given the regime’s antecedents.”

“The leadership of María Corina Machado is irreplaceable, as is all leadership that arises from the convictions and interests of the people. It would be pathetic and repulsive if someone tried to take that place, ignoring the indisputable popular pronouncement that there was in the country in the primaries,” the document states.

Likewise, he stressed that the General Secretariat of the organization “has shown that it is not lenient with any dictatorial form of any ideology” and warned that “it will continue to speak out and denounce”, without “ever abandoning the fight to return democracy to Venezuela.” “We must never believe that this dictatorship will fulfill agreements and commitments made, the most recurrent thing has always been their violation,” the text states.

Finally, he affirms that “he will never give up in his efforts to ensure justice for the victims of systematic violations of Human Rights by dictators, based on the principles of truth, justice, memory, reparation and non-repetition and, above all, the basis of their respect.”

The Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela (TSJ) ratified last Friday, January 27, the disqualification for 15 years of Machado, so that he will not be able to hold public office and therefore will not be able to run in the 2024 presidential elections. Machado regretted after knowing the decision that “the regime has decided to end the Barbados Agreement.”

Source: With information from Europa Press