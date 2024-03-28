Leoni Torres already has her own bobblehead doll

A few days ago Samuel, the youngest son of Leoni Torreshe asked his father in a toy store where was his Funko doll.

Thanks to the Cuban artist Hanny Valenciaga, the singer already has his own bobblehead dollsomething that also made the child very happy.

“Do you remember the video where Samuel asked me where my Funko was? Well, thanks to the speed and excellent work of the artist Hanny from Havana, Cuba, managed to fulfill this wish of Samuel and mine. Now it just needs to be available in a store. Thank you,” Leoni shared on her Instagram showing images of the three dolls that the young woman made in her image and likeness.

“How cute they turned out, Dad.”was Samuel’s reaction in the comments to the post.

In her profile on that network, Hanny thanked Leoni for such a nice gesture: “Thanks for making me so happy. An incredible pleasure to have been able to bring my art to one of my favorite artists! Thank you so much, life, I have no words. “Another dream come true.”

“You are very good. I love your work. The problem now is that there are many people who want one,” Leoni added amusingly in one of the comments.

Certainly The resemblance that Hanny achieved in his dolls is incrediblefrom the beret, the dark glasses that Leoni sometimes wears, the costumes to the tattoos and earrings, replicated many of the details that characterize the singer.

Hanny has given his creations to several artists, including Luis Silva who already has his mini Pánfilo and Ana de Armas who received a bobblehead doll of her character as Marilyn Monroe.