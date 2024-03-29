Ambassadors of the European Union meet with presidential candidate of Panama

MIAMI — Ambassadors of the European Union (EU) held a meeting this Thursday with José Raúl Mulino, presidential candidate of Panama by the alliance of parties Realizing Goals and Alliance, with the interest of knowing the Panamanian electoral process.

The main purpose was to learn first-hand the candidate’s vision of international relations and his priorities for Panama.

Ambassador Fabrizio Nicoletti, representative of Italy and the European Union, highlighted the importance for the European bloc and his country that Panama celebrates elections free, transparent and democratic. In the words of Ambassador Nicoletti, “the European Union is committed to democracy and transparency, and that message is fundamental,” reported the Panamanian news portal Día a Día.

“Work together”

Mulino, in the meeting with the 10 ambassadors from European countries, reiterated his willingness to work together with the European Union.

“We are very happy for the exercise of democracy that is carried out in Panama, in the free and democratic world,” he stated.

For her part, Izabela Matusz, ambassador of the European Union, present at the meeting, highlighted that they are closely following the electoral process in Panama and that, although they are observing and analyzing, they recognize that the responsibility falls on Panamanian citizens.

Likewise, diplomat Matusz emphasized the issues addressed at the meeting. “We have touched on several issues regarding relations with the European Union and Panama, and their member states. In a very open way, we have talked to everyone who interests us about their vision of politics,” said the ambassador of the European Union.

The meeting was attended by diplomatic representatives from Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium and Hungary, who expressed their interest in learning about the proposals and in contributing to strengthening ties between Panama and The EU.

Embed – Within the framework of the meetings of the Delegation and the Ambassadors of the Member States of the @UEenPanama with the candidates for the elections of May 5, 2024, Ambassador Nicoletti hosted the meeting with the presidential candidate @JoseRaulMulino. pic.twitter.com/gP1DIeYhSc — Italy in Panama (@ItalyinPanama) March 28, 2024

Source: With information from Day day