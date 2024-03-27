Authorities believe there are no survivors after bridge collapse in Baltimore

The Diary in 90 seconds . Authorities believe there are no survivors and suspend search for bridge collapse in Baltimore. Report presented to the International Criminal Court links Cuba and Venezuela to crimes. Hialeah firefighters have obtained the highest classification in public protection for 40 consecutive years. Peru seeks to annul exclusivity agreement with Chinese company that builds port.

The search tasks for the six missing due to the collapse of a puente in the city of Baltimore were suspended Tuesday night, a Coast Guard official announced.

“Based on the length of the search (…), the temperature of the water, at this time we do not believe that we will find these people alive,” said Vice Admiral Shannon Gilreath at a press conference.

The tragedy occurred when a barco The cargo ship lost power and crashed into a bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, destroying the arch in seconds and sending it crashing into the river in a horrific crash that could disrupt a major shipping port for months. Six people who were on the bridge remain missing and are believed to have died.

The operators of the bouquet issued a distress call moments before the accident that brought down the Francis Scott Key Bridge, allowing authorities limit vehicle traffic on the stretch, Maryland’s governor said.

The ship crashed into one of the bridge supports, causing the structure to collapse like a toy. The ship caught fire, emitting thick, black smoke.

As the ship hurtled toward the bridge at a “very, very fast speed,” authorities only had enough time to prevent cars from entering the bridge, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said.

