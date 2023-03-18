“Let’s Dance 2023”: Joachim Llambi trusts Anna Ermakova to have a professional career

For the dancing celebs at „Let’s Dance“ Friday evening became a journey into the past: The 80s were the motto of the show, in which everyone sweated, trembled and, of course, danced passionately that evening.

While juror Jorge González (55) stole the audience’s view with a tower hairstyle and baseball cap Joachim Llambi (58) not only had controversial reviews in his luggage that evening, but also brought a couple to the brink of embarrassment with ambiguous comments.

The three sparkling jurors: Jorge González, Motsi Mabuse and Joachim Llambi (from left to right) Foto: Getty Images

For a celebrity contestant, a jive was the last dance: he had to leave Let’s Dance.

Ekaterina and Timon suspected of kissing

Professional dancer Ekaterina Leonova (35) and mentalist Timon Krause (28) got along very well during training. There Timon sang the pure hit “Funkel Perlenaugen” for his dance partner – Timon ended the joint rumba performance for “Do you really want to hurt me” with a hug and a deep look into Ekat’s eyes.

Shortly thereafter, however, the lights went out, and moderator Daniel Hartwich (44) speculated: “Did you kiss at the end? We’ll never find out.”

The lights were still on: Ekaterina Leonova and Timon Krause with a warm hug Foto: Getty Images

Also Jorge didn’t miss the atmosphere of the dance, he was hooked: “Great. Sexy. Timon, what happened there? I was so excited about this flirt. That was so hot!” Llambi stayed on topic, dreamily declaring, “The road to man Ekaterina… you’re good! You put him in the right position there.” She reacted embarrassed and remarked: “That sounds kind of ambiguous.”

Llambi’s point rating was clear: he stretched the nine trowel, just like Jorge, and even distributed one point more than that Move Mabuse (41), from which there were only eight points. A subsequent video message from Pur singer Hartmut Engler (61) crowned Timon’s happiness: “I have goosebumps everywhere!”

Emotional teardrop moments

A walk was the training for star chef Ali Güngörmüş (46) does not. He despaired of the exercises and almost lost heart: “I’ll try everything! I’m just an emotional and sensitive person. I always want to get the best out of it.”

Ali even shed tears, which even made it difficult for coach Christina Luft (33): “Then I see his tears. That just breaks my heart. I see how he fights!”

After all, he got 17 points with Christina and a quick step to “Together forever” by Rick Astley.

Ali Güngörmüş and Christina Luft got 17 points Foto: Getty Images

There were also tears at Bachelorette Sharon Battiste (31), albeit with joy. With a ChaChaCha to “She drives me crazy” she and Christian Polanc (44) got a proud 28 points. Jorge couldn’t contain his enthusiasm: “Chica, that was hot! I believed everything. Your looks, your hips and movements.”

Sharon Battiste and Christian Polanc at their ChaChaCha Foto: Getty Images

And another celebrity was close to tears: moderator and Twitch star Jens “Knossi” Knossalla (36) had performed a lifting figure with Isabel Edvardsson (40) on “Relax”, which earned him 22 points. Overwhelmed, he then fell to his knees: “We’ve been working on it all week.”

Jens “Knossi” Knossalla with Isabel Edvardsson Foto: Getty Images

Llambi sees Anna Ermakova at the top

Becker daughter Anna Ermakova (22) scored 30 points last week and even received a cake during training. Her coach Valentin Lusin (36) then jokingly explained the upcoming Paso Doble: “I’m the torero. And you are the cow.”

All the more gracefully, Anna floated across the floor to “Running up that hill” and delighted Jorge, who stood up with his heavy hairstyle and congratulated Anna personally: “You danced like a queen.” Motsi noticed Valentin’s blissful smile: “Valentin, you you look so happy You don’t say anything anymore.”

Anna Ermakova with juror Jorge González: He had to congratulate her personally Foto: Getty Images

Llambi gushed: “You know Anna you’re such a special guy that’s here on the floor. So unusual, in a positive way.” He already saw Ermakova as a professional dancer in the legendary dance theater of star dancer Pina Bausch († 68) in Wuppertal: “She is known for very unusual choreographies. You could fit in there so well! That really is the highest German quality there.”

Nevertheless, he saw a few small technical errors – in the end Anna got a proud 28 points.

Younes Zarou has to step down

The handball star had the meager point yield that evening Michael “Mimi” Kraus (39) and Mariia Maksina (26). Although he caused laughs with an aerobics outfit and a curly wig, he repeatedly lost his beat when jive to “I’m still standing”.

Llambi only had one point left for Mimi: “There really have to be a lot of calls today. I am a little scared.”

Michael “Mimi” Kraus and Mariia Maksina in their 80s sports outfit Foto: Getty Images

Despite only ten points in total, it was another couple that evening. Content Creator Younes Zarou (25) had danced his way to 17 points, but the calls were not enough to progress. Dance professional Malika Dzumaev (32) and he had to leave “Let’s Dance”.