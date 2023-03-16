“Let’s Dance” star Anna Ermakova: sexed sketch! THAT is a dance?

On the dance floor they are in step, linguistically they have a hard time with each other.

Anna Ermakova (22) and dance partner Valentin Lusin (36) are considered the favorites on “Let’s Dance”. To keep it that way, the two are working on a special choreography for the next show. Apparently it’s so complicated that the professional dancer had to draw up a sketch for Anna. And somehow she looked pretty sexed up.

On it you can see two stick figures. One hangs upside down in the air, legs spread. It grins and hugs the body of the other male with its little stick arms. They appear to be clinging to each other and then from behind… Yeah, what actually?

Pretty sexed. Anna and Valentin want to dance this dirty sketch in the next show Photo: letsdance/Instagram

What kind of dance is THAT going to be?

Valentin’s training doodle was briefly visible on the “Let’s Dance” profile on Instagram. So that nothing goes wrong Valentin Lusin marked the right leg with an “R”, the left leg with an “L”. And THAT do you understand now, dear Anna?

The linguistic starting position of the favorite couple is special, as they revealed to “RTL” in an interview. Anna is just learning German, lives in England and speaks to her mother Anna Ermakova (55) Russian. Valentin, who was born in Russia himself, also speaks all three languages. But on the floor preferably German. “It’s the easiest for me, I learned to dance in German,” he explains.

Anna, on the other hand, does not always understand instructions such as “close your feet”, “weight to the right” or “head out”, reveals Valentin. “These are sentences that she really needs to know.” Result: trilingual gibberish between Anna and Valentin. And if that’s not enough to explain the sometimes complicated dance steps and figures, then a drawing is needed.

Wicked slow fox. Anna surrounded by half-naked dancers to the song “Oops, I Did It Again” by Britney Spears Foto: action press

Your efforts are apparently paying off. Thanks to the sweaty training of the last few weeks, the model and the professional scored a lot of points in the last show. Valentin had come up with a very hot performance for the Slowfox to “Oops, I did it again” by Britney Spears.

The hall was raging and even muffle juror Joachim Llambi (58) would have preferred to pull out the 911 trowel. This week revolves around the „Let’s Dance“-Live show all around the eighties.

Let’s hope that Anna and Valentin will understand each other blindly.