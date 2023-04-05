“Lifetime income does not determine the size of the pension”

The Pensions Authority arranges a seminar where the authority’s fourth and final report in the “Pensions Authority’s road selection series on pensions” is presented and analysed.

– In our new report A new pension system? is given an overall description of the current pension system’s development. The report also presents alternatives to the current system. The aim is to contribute with the basis for a discussion about the choice of path. There are good reasons for evaluating today’s pension system in a public investigation, says Ole Settergren, head of analysis at the Pensions Authority.

The report also highlights the Pensions Authority’s view that the pension system today is more similar to a national pension system, where everyone receives the same pension, rather than taking into account the income during life, the lifetime income principle.

– A basic principle when the pension system was created was that lifetime income should control the size of the pension. But the changes introduced in recent years have led to Sweden in practice having a pension system which for a large group provides a similar income from the general pension system regardless of lifetime income. In 2020, just over 3 out of 10 pensioners had some tax-financed pension benefit. Now this proportion is 7 out of 10 pensioners. Since theory and practice now differ so significantly, there is reason to investigate the pension system, says Ole Settergren.

Participants in the seminar:

Ole Settergrenhead of analysis at the Swedish Pensions Agency

Monica Zettervall, pensionsexpert

Annika Sundén, docent in economics

Joakim Palme, professor of political science

Daniel Suhonen, head think tank Katalys

Therese Svanströmordf TCO

Anna Pettersson Westerberg, Secretary of State

Moderator is Åsa Julin.

Organiser: The Swedish Pensions Authority. From 29/3.