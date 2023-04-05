Brooke Shields: My first time was with “Superman”

That first time wasn’t great…

Hollywood star Brooke Shields (57) reveals a love secret. In an interview, the actress now revealed: The first man she slept with was Superman!

We are talking about actor Dean Cain (56). From 1993 to 1997 he flew across the screens in a skin-tight blue one-piece suit and became a world star alongside Teri Hatcher (58, Lois Lane). But Shield’s first sex with him was anything but memorable.

Brooke Shields and Cain were a couple as students, studying at the elite Princeton University. When Shields was 22, she had her first date with him, which she now regrets, as she reveals in the documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (which airs on Hulu in April).

“I was longing for love and belonging back then,” she recalls. “After the first sex, I ran out of the room, butt bare, down the hall without knowing where to go.”

Dean Cain ran after her wrapped in a blanket, grabbed her and tried to comfort her. “He said, ‘I’m not going anywhere, I’m not leaving you, you’re still the same person,'” the New Yorker says.

She cried a lot and was unsettled by her own reaction at the time. Today she just feels sorry for the girl from back then.

The actress blames her dominant mother. It was she who couldn’t let go. “She wanted me to be hers alone. Having sex meant I was growing up and could leave her. She couldn’t take it,” the former child star analyzed in the documentary.

Had in the past Shields repeatedly blamed her possessive mother. With her teenage role in “The Blue Lagoon”, the New Yorker became famous overnight at the age of only 14. A fame that brought with it many downsides.

In the 1978 film Pretty Baby, she played a child prostitute when she was just 11 years old, when she was forced on set to act out a kissing scene with a 27-year-old man. A traumatic experience.

All this in front of her own mother. Inconceivable, finds Shields, who is now the mother of two daughters. She has been happy with husband Chris Henchy (59) for over twenty years and has daughters Rowan (19) and Grier (16) with him.

She gives them the freedom to stand on their own two feet and be happy.