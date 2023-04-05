Canal+ news: April 2023 film, series and documentary releases

After a month of March marked by the broadcast of the drama See Paris again with Virginie Efira and the event series The English avec Emily Blunt, Canal+ continues to spoil its millions of subscribers with the release of a multitude of new features. On the series side, expect to discover the return of a cult series from the 1990s by Lars Von Trier and a new original French creation, a worthy successor to Braquo. On the film side, thrill seekers will be delighted to (re)discover Smile et Halloween Ends with Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis. David Hallyday fans will also have the opportunity to see another side of the artist in an intimate documentary produced by the son of Jean-Paul Belmondo.

Films of the month of April 2023 to see on Canal+

Poker Face (from 01/04)

The instinct for revenge (from 03/04)

Other people’s children (from 04/04)

In this fifth production by Rebecca Zlotowski, we follow the story of Rachel, a young childless forty-something who met Ali during a guitar lesson. The latter is the father of a 5-year-old little Leila whom he had with Alice, from whom he is separated. Rachel will meet the little girl, and a tender relationship will be born between them. The 40-year-old, who is thinking of having a first child, becomes more and more attached to little Leila. But the latter does not necessarily return this affection and often asks for news of her mother in front of Rachel.

Rhino (from 04/04)

black light (from 04/04)

Black glasses (from 06/04)

November (from 07/04)

In January 2015, Fred (Jean Dujardin) and his men from the anti-terrorist brigade are on a mission in Athens where they try unsuccessfully to arrest Abdelhamid Abaaoud. Ten months later, on November 13, 2015, Île-de-France was hit by a series of attacks. From then on, Fred coordinates as quickly as possible the actions to be put in place immediately to find the trace of the suspects. Thanks to tapping, shadowing and witnesses, the anti-terrorist brigade will investigate tirelessly for five days between Paris and its suburbs, Brussels and Morocco until the police operation of November 18 in Saint-Denis.

Tales of chance and other fantasies (from 07/04)

The origin of evil (from 08/04)

Music Hole (from 09/04)

The tasting (from 11/04)

The Execution (from 11/04)

Bullet Proof (from 04/13)

Twins but not too many (from 04/14)

One Piece : Red (from 04/15)

Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew members are as excited as the thousands of spectators who have come to the island of Elegia to watch Uta’s concert. This young woman, still unknown until recently, has become an essential pop star, whose songs give a little joy to populations deprived of everything. This one happens to be the daughter of the legendary pirate Shanks Le Roux and a childhood friend of Luffy.

I’m Your Man (from 04/16)

Where the crayfish sing (from 04/18)

Mondocane (from 04/18)

Halloween Ends (from 20/04)

Four years after the last murders of Michael Myers, Laurie Strode finally seems to be able to resume the course of her life in the company of her granddaughter Allyson. She decides to exorcise her inner demons by writing her autobiography. She hopes to turn this painful page and resume the course of an ordinary existence. But the horror begins again when a young man named Corey Cunnigham is accused of murdering a little boy in his care. Laurie quickly realizes that the killer is indeed back.

The treasure of little Nicolas (from 21/04)

Don’t Worry Darling (from 22/04)

Little Nicolas: What are we waiting for to be happy? (from 23/04)

The Good Patron (from 23/04)

Sans Issue (from 04/24)

With love and determination (from 25/04)

Smile (from 27/04)

Laura Weaver, a patient, finds herself the victim of a violent incident during a session with her psychiatrist, Doctor Rose Cotter. From that moment, her life turns into a real nightmare. She is stunned by what she has seen and tries to find an explanation for it. During her investigation, she learns that many deaths are linked to the same phenomenon: the smile. Each of the victims would have seen a smile before succumbing within seven days of the event.

Moonfall (from 28/04)

shadow of a lie (from 28/04)

A talent in solid gold (from 29/04)

Jack Mimoun and the secrets of Val Verde (from 04/30)

brother (from 04/30)

The new series of April 2023 on Canal+

Daveseason 3 (from 06/04)

The hospital and its ghosts: Exodus (from 07/04)

The Crash (from 10/04)

A Boeing 747 carrying cargo bound for Tel Aviv crashes in a working-class district of Amsterdam, killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds. Quickly, the Dutch government affirms that the plane only conveyed flowers and perfumes. But when local residents fall ill, Asha, a veterinarian, and journalists Vincent and Pierre decide to investigate to shed light on these symptoms, which look like external contamination.

Audrey came back (from 04/13)

Seventeen-year-old Audrey is found unconscious on a country road. Sixteen years later, she wakes up, almost miraculously, from the long and deep coma in which she was immersed. Everything has changed around her, her entourage too. The young woman must then relearn everything, eat, walk, speak and live in a time that is foreign to her and that she does not understand.

B.R.I (from 04/24)

In this new original Canal+ creation, we follow the daily life of the BRI of Versailles, which specializes in organized crime. When Patrick retires, Saïd takes charge of a team of elite young cops. This former member of the special forces will have to find his place within the group while preventing a gang war from breaking out between the family of Eric, leader of a Parisian underworld clan, and that of the El Hassani brothers.

The documentaries and programs of April 2023 to discover on Canal+

Sébastien Loeb, eternal driver (from 02/04)

At the age of 48, Sébastien Loeb has launched a double challenge to time: that of the omnipresent stopwatch in his life as a driver, and that of the passage of time, which leads him to constantly adapt and seek transmission rather than performance. This unprecedented documentary reveals the intimacy of an extraordinary pilot who is both the head of a family and the head of a company.

David Hallyday (from 03/04)

Usually discreet about his intimate life, the son of Johnny Hallyday and Sylvie Vartan made a small exception. In this unprecedented documentary, the composer-performer reveals himself in all sincerity and opens the book of his incredible life, agrees to highlight his challenges, his dark sides, his beliefs and his philosophy of existence.

one ton five (from 04/14)

Entertainment expected in April 2023 on Canal+

Grand Corps Malade in concert (from 04/21)

Surrounded by its musicians and with an incredible scenography, Grand Corps Malade presents its new concert more rhythmic than ever, linking its different worlds: music and cinema. An event show that closes his successful tour that accompanied his latest album Ladies, certified diamond disc.

