Like Naddel: These celebrities have withdrawn from the public eye

Not only Naddel, but also Mark Medlock and Lee Weigelmann have retired © Instagram: nadjaabdelfarrag_official & IMAGO / Lars Berg & IMAGO / POP-EYE

Nadja Abd el Farrag has made the decision to step back from the spotlight. Other celebrities like Mark Medlock have done it.

Gone are the days when Nadja Abd el Farrag (58) made headlines every day. The TV presenter used to be constantly in the gossip press because of her scandalous relationship with pop titan Dieter Bohlen (69). Naddel has withdrawn from the public eye in recent months, partly because a former friend is said to have stolen her social media identity and bank details. The Ballermann singer is no exception. Again and again, celebrities decide to say goodbye to the limelight.

One of them is Mark Medlock (44). The singer won the fourth season of “Deutschland sucht den Superstar” in 2007. With his soulful voice, he took the hearts of the audience by storm and also sang his way into the heart of jury boss Dieter Bohlen. So it’s no wonder that Mark’s songs “Now or Never”, “You Can Get It”, “Summer Love” and “Mamacita” became real chart successes.

Subsequently, however, the negative headlines piled up around the musician. Suddenly, the talent show winner only talked about drug use, public freaks and tantrums. There was also a charge of assault and sexual assault. In 2020 Mark Medlock finally ended his career. “I have completely withdrawn into private life,” he told RTL last year.

Former no-angels star Vanessa is now a university lecturer

Ex-No-Angels singer Vanessa Petruo (43) was once a celebrated pop star. Together with her bandmates Lucy Diakovska (46), Sandy Mölling (41), Nadja Benaissa (40) and Jessica Wahls (46), she released chart successes such as “Daylight In Your Eyes” and “There Must Be an Angel”. After the girl group broke up in 2003, Vanessa was the only one who finally ended her music career. In 2007, the four of the No Angels celebrated a comeback. According to Sandy Mölling, Vanessa now works as a psychology lecturer and researcher at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

Another prominent example is Liane “Lee” Weigelmann (48) from Tic Tac Toe. The former rapper is said to have worked as a cashier at the Cologne Zoo in 2009 – since then nothing has been known about her life. Model Sabia Boulahrouz (44), ex-Bro’Sis member Hila Bronstein (39) and entertainer Stefan Raab (56) are now staying away from the limelight of their own volition.