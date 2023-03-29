Lionel Messi celebrated with a hat-trick for Argentina – scored his hundredth goal for the national team

The Finnish tennis player Emil Ruusuvuori has for the first time in his career reached the quarter-finals of an ATP Masters tournament.

Ruusuvuori defeated Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in the fourth round in Miami 2–1 in sets (6–4, 4–6, 7–5.).

The victory means that Ruusuvuori meets Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals. Sinner, who is ranked number 11 in the world, has defeated Ruusuvuori in all of the pair’s previous meetings.

The last time a Finn was at this level in the singles was when Jarkko Nieminen reached the quarter-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters in 2013, almost 10 years ago. Nieminen was in the quarterfinals four times during his career.

The match between Ruusuvuori and Sinner is played on Wednesday.

Finn Harri Heliövaara and radar pair Lloyd Glasspool will also play their quarterfinal and doubles on Wednesday.