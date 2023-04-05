Lisa Straube: Hummels-Flirt is newly in love with HIM

You are starting spring freshly in love!

Lisa Straube (22) has a new man by her side – and the fact is: the two are crazy about each other. Lisa left the flirt with Mats Hummels (34) behind for a long time. She is now a successful influencer and her lover is no stranger either.

Lisa Straube and BILD confirm „Too Hot To Handle“-Candidate Furkan Akkaya (22) her young love!

︎ Read in their first love interview together how the two met, how things sparked between them and what difficulties they had to overcome.

There were sparks between Lisa and Akka from the very first meeting. Lisa: “What I like about Akka is that I can talk to him about anything, he always makes me laugh and I can trust him blindly” Photo: private

their first encounter

When they first met, it was magical. Lisa tells about their meeting: “We met through our mutual friend Jona. When we met for the first time, there was a direct spark and we could hardly keep our eyes off each other. We really had deep eye contact from the first second and immediately had a special vibe.”

The two of them forgot the time because of their enthusiasm for each other, as Akka reports: “When we withdrew for a one-to-one conversation, it felt to us as if it had only been 20 minutes. In fact, it was two hours and our friends were already looking for us like crazy.”

The future

Although they want to “let their future together come to them”, Lisa also reveals some concrete plans of the young couple: “We enjoy the time very much and are very optimistic about our future together. We definitely want to travel a lot together and develop together.”

The best thing about their relationship? According to Lisa, that they “laugh a lot together” and are “comfortable with each other”. She makes it clear: “Nothing and nobody has the chance to come between us and our mutual friends notice that too. Akka is not only my partner but also my best friend who I can talk to about anything.”

Your relationship coming out

Lisa and Akka now want to share their love with the whole world. Secrecy is no longer an option for the table tennis player: “When you’re in love, this game of hide-and-seek isn’t fun and I’ve struggled with that in the past.”

Everything is different with Akka, as Lisa explains: “With Akka, for the first time I have the feeling of being able to trust someone blindly, despite the distance, without worrying too much.” The two have a long-distance relationship, Lisa lives in Dortmund and Reality TV star in Vienna.

Hide and seek on social media and in real life is no longer for Lisa Photo: private

He also has a crush: “I miss her a lot when she’s not there. I didn’t know that feeling before. In addition, she understands me without me having to say anything.” Akka continues to rave: “What I like about Lisa is that we have the same sense of humor and I can talk openly with her about everything. Her charisma caught me straight away and her beauty speaks for itself.”

Rap star Drake is also a fan of Lisa. She starred in one of his music videos and he follows her on Instagram Photo: Instagram/lisa.straube

Social Media Career

The fact that both are active on social media and earn their living there has some advantages for both of them. “We accompany each other to events and appointments of the other and also remind each other if there is still something to do and cooperations are pending, etc.,” explains Akka.

Lisa adds: “We both love fashion, we both like to go shopping in different cities, stroll through the cities, eat out and so on. But we both just like to stay at home, cook something nice and watch films on Netflix or cheer on reality TV series.”

Social-Media-Hate

While the families and friends of the newly in love are very fond of the new couple and both have already met each other’s parents, there was a lot of opposition to the new love on the Internet.

Lisa: “There is a lot of envy and resentment on social media. People started comparing Akka to Drake, which of course isn’t pretty. Some people don’t understand that they have no idea and that what matters most is not a name, but what the relationship between two people is like. I’ve never been as happy as I am with Akka by my side and I don’t care what other people think.”

Lisa and Drake were rumored to be having an affair, fact is the beautiful table tennis player played a bride in his Falling Back video Photo: lisa.straube/Instagram

The two of them are not influenced by the sometimes very negative reactions. According to Lisa, “it tends to bond rather than cause harm.” In general, things are just rosy for the two of them, as Akka explains, because there are hardly any arguments. Instead, the two disruptive factors prefer to address them at once and “find a solution together that makes things better for both of them”.

By the way, Akka wants to do without flirt formats in the future, for him only shows are possible where the two “have to prove their love” or another couple format.

So maybe we’ll see Lisa and her loved ones together on TV soon!