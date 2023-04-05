Karma! A fighting cock stabs its owner during a fight in Colima

If you have not seen it, here we show you the video that has been shared on social networks in which you can see how a fighting rooster stabs its owner during an organized fight in the state of Colima. Yes, in the recording you can see that the bird leaves the man who initially carried it badly injured.

A fighting rooster knives its owner in Colima

We know that many will say “instant karma” when they see this video where you can see how A fighting cock stabs its own owner during an organized fight in the city of Villa de Álvarez, Colima.

And it is that in the recording that is shared on social networks as Twitterwe can see how in a small palenque a cockfight is taking place with all the public and owners willing to put their birds to fight.

What exactly happened?

While all the people in the stands pay attention to the center of the place, two men in red and white caps and shirts prepare to release their birds onto the sand.

But what one of them did not expect, just the one in the white t-shirt, is that he barely put his fighting cock on the ground, this one ran towards him, chased him and then stabbed him in his leg.

His leg bled to death

After this, with some skill, the man manages to grab his bird and tries to get it away from the other one, which also began to attack. Then it is seen how the subject begins to limp until he gives the cock to another subject and then lies on the ground.

It is there that other people approach and realize that the owner of the gamecock has started to bleed out of his legso they apply a tourniquet to stop the flow of blood.

Is cockfighting legal?

According to the Federal Penal Code of Mexico, up to five years in prison and an economic fine of two hundred to two thousand days are given to anyone who raises, organizes and attends a dog fight… Yes, but there are no penalties for cockfighting yet.

STRONG IMAGES:

And with you… he? killer… This is how this fighting cock attacked his trainer, leaving cuts that caused him to bleed instantly; he was quickly attended by those present, the events occurred in Villa De Álvarez, #colima. ⁦@Pueblaonline⁩ pic.twitter.com/xfAFGBCdyw — Arturo Luna Silva (@ALunaSilva) April 4, 2023

Even the General Directorate of Games and Sweepstakes of the federal government considers them as a “Indispensable show in Aguascalientes, León, Texcoco, Guadalajara, Puebla and Tlaxcala, among other important cities”… Name!

