Live Via Crucis with music, poetry and performance

With theatrical elements and live music, a group of artists will carry out the representation of the Passion in ‘Seven swords and an Easter’, directed by Christian Valenzuela.

“It is a scenic assembly that integrates live music, poetry and performance through which the Via Crucis is recounted”, indicates the actor and director of the piece that will have a single function today at 7:30 in the afternoon in the parish The Lord of Mercy.

The multidisciplinary show takes the work of the Spanish poet Gerardo Diego and the ballads of the Vía Dolorosa by the Mexican priest Benjamín Sánchez to capture the process of crucifixion through the vision of Christ and his mother Mary.

“It is a series of images in which the Via Crucis is completely represented so that attendees can see what it was like. It lasts one hour and 15 minutes and five declaimers, an actor and musicians from the Alborada Group and the Novus Solis Choral Ensemble participate.

In the vocal direction is the teacher Jessica Peña and Eduardo Jasso, added Valenzuela, who says that although it is not a traditional Way of the Cross, it is a representation that brings to this era the episodes that narrate the events through which Jesus Christ passed from the last supper to his crucifixion.

Last year the show had already been presented with a double function in the parish and one more in the city of Cuauhtémoc. This 2023, today will be the only opportunity to see it.

seven swords and an easter

March 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Lord of Mercy Parish

Valentin Fuentes and Simona Barba

Admission: 150 pesos, adults; 100 pesos, children