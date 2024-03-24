Edwin Arrieta’s family demands money from Daniel Sancho when they are in poverty

Daniel Sancho remains in provisional prison in the Koh Samui prison where he is counting the days until the trial where he will be sentenced for the murder and dismemberment of the Colombian surgeon, Edwin Arrieta. Several sessions that will be extended from next April 9 to May 3 and will have a total of 57 witnesses. The Spaniard could face life imprisonment or, in the worst case, the death penalty.

Juan Gonzalo Ospina, lawyer for the victim’s family, assures in statements to La Razón that they will not be the ones requesting the maximum penalty, although they do hope that justice will be done. We will adjust to what the prosecutor asks for. No one knows the Thai criminal code more than the Thai prosecutor’s office. If the death penalty is requested, we adhere, although I do not believe it would be applied because it has not been done for years.acknowledges the jurist.

Likewise, from EFE they advance that The parents and sister of the Colombian doctor demand compensation of 410,000 euros from the Spaniard in terms of civil liability. The document states that the Arrieta family is in a situation of poverty as a result of Edwin’s murder. The surgeon, who had an income of 30,000 euros per year, provided his parents with about 900 euros per month for their expenses.

Enlarge Daniel Sancho, detained in Thailand. STRINGER REUTERS

The claim contemplates that the relatives have had to face an expense of 79,200 euros in expenses for procedural representation and repatriation of the body from the victim to his native Colombia. In addition, it is explained that, at the time of his death, the doctor was 44 years old, so he still had a good part of his working life pending with which to generate more wealth. He could live an average of 29 years longer, he says.

The words of Daniel Sancho

In the middle of this month, Daniel Sancho will give an interview to EFE where He was convinced that the Thai justice system would acquit him once it was proven that the crime was in self-defense.. Regarding the imminent trial, the cook expressed the following: I feel like finally being heard and being able to clarify the distortions, the misunderstandings and all the lies that have been told.

I’m going to show what really happened. My goal in the trial is to prove that it was self-defense (…) It was a fight that I did not start and that had a fatal outcome that I would never have wanted., the young man insisted. Arrieta’s autopsy, which is included in the summary, has not been able to establish a conclusive cause of death as some parts of the body have not been found, including the torso.

